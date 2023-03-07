Former WWE Superstar recalls WrestleMania incident caused by Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes competed in a hidden gem of a WWE match at WrestleMania 27 back in 2011. The duo's contest went just below 16 minutes, stepping past Heath Slater's match, which followed the singles bout.

The Big Show, Kane, Kofi Kingston, and Santino Marella defeated The Corre (Wade Barrett, Ezekiel Jackson, Heath Slater, and Justin Gabriel) in an eight-man tag that was the shortest match on the card at one minute and 32 seconds.

When asked about his favorite WrestleMania memory, Heath Slater had a humorous response to it. Joining Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion detailed his experience working the eight-man tag.

"Well I did everything in my first 'Mania. *chuckles* Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes went like ten minutes over. We had eight-man tag. It was The Corre against [Big] Show, Kane, Santino [Marella] and Kofi [Kingston]? I'm in the ring with Santino and they turned around and looked at me and said, 'Go home.' I said, 'Hold on, what?' They're like, 'Go home,'" said Heath Slater.

The former WWE star continued:

"Santino had this whole spot, we all had this 15-minute match planned, next thing you know, after four entrances, five entrances, 75 yards to the ring, that takes up seven minutes, next thing you know, 'Go home, man,' I kicked Santino right in his damn gut. He's like, 'What the hell?' I said, 'Bro, do your comeback." [From 9:50 onwards]

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 39

While Rey Mysterio was an established name at the time, Cody Rhodes was a young WWE Superstar who hadn't yet proved his mettle as a main-event performer.

Cut to 2023, The American Nightmare will headline WrestleMania 39 for the first time in his career. The 37-year-old could also finally be the world champion when April rolls around.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio is likely heading towards a collision course against his son Dominik Mysterio. The latter is such a heat magnet during this feud, so much so that the company has faith in him to push him, leading to the Showcase of the Immortals.

Plenty of fans are out there rooting for Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio to win their respective WWE bouts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes