Former WWE Superstar recounts the "nightmare" process of facing John Cena and Randy Orton on RAW

The better part of the last two decades saw WWE Superstars John Cena and Randy Orton entertain pro wrestling fans worldwide with their remarkable performances.

Despite primarily being at odds throughout their full-time tenures, they were forced to unite as a tag team to take on 17 other superstars. The handicap bout took place on the March 17, 2008, episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking to Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, Gene Snitsky discussed being part of the abovementioned match. According to the former WWE Superstar, the entire bout was challenging to put together because of the wide array of talents involved in the contest.

"I just remember the nightmare of trying to set it up. With that many guys involved, it's almost like a Royal Rumble. Everybody had their spot, everybody had their time. I always joke around with the guys at the shop, 'I have trouble remembering what I did yesterday, I don't know how I remembered that stuff back then.'" [H/T: Fightful]

John Cena and Randy Orton locked horns at WrestleMania 24 in a triple threat match also involving Triple H.

While they squared off on several occasions besides the 'Mania match, it wasn't until over a year later that they reignited their rivalry and wrestled four times on pay-per-view. This included their now-famous "I Quit" and 60-minute Iron Man match at Breaking Point and Bragging Rights 2009, respectively.

Former WWE Superstar talks about being unable to remember things

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion kickstarted its PG Era in July 2008. However, before this, plenty of superstars indulged in violent spots, taking a toll on their bodies.

Snitsky further touched upon receiving chair shots to his skull in WWE, particularly pointing out his program with The Big Show:

"With all the chair shots I've had, the tables I've been through. The guys are just laughing, and I show them [the] video. Back in those days, you got hit with a chair, you didn't put your hand up. You just got hit with the chair. There's that video going around of Big Show hitting me in the head with a kitchen sink. You can see clearly that I don't have my hands up, and I'm not protecting myself, just getting hit square in the head with a kitchen sink."

The former WWE star mentioned that he was hit with many foreign objects during his stint with the company.

"Luckily, I have a thick cranium because I've been hit in the head with a lot of things over the years (...), not counting the stuff my wife hits me with in the basement," Snitsky added with a laugh and wink." [H/T: Fightful]

Gene Snitsky departed WWE in December 2008. During his nearly four-year run with the company, he notably featured in the feud between Edge, Lita, and Kane in 2005, among other storylines.

