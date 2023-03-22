"Never say never" – 53-year-old former WWE star on possible return

Gene Snitsky is open to appearing in WWE again one day if the company's higher-ups want him to return.

Snitsky performed on the main roster between 2004 and 2008. During that time, the 53-year-old shared the ring with high-profile superstars including CM Punk, John Cena, and Kane. He also featured in a memorable comedy segment with Mae Young at WrestleMania 22.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Snitsky recalled his past conversations with WWE director Marty Miller at charity golf events:

"He would always be like, 'Snitsk, man, we need to get you back, we need to get you back.' So, I don't know what the whole behind the scenes thing was or what was going on, but there was a lot of guys pushing for me to come back, but it just never materialized. As the saying goes in pro wrestling, never say never. I'm a walking character, to this day." [20:49 – 21:09]

Snitsky lost to CM Punk in his last televised WWE appearance on the November 24, 2008, episode of RAW.

Two former WWE agents also wanted Gene Snitsky to return

Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko worked as WWE producers for more than a decade before leaving their roles in 2019. Both men now work for AEW.

Gene Snitsky had a good relationship with Anderson and Malenko behind the scenes:

"There was talks at a certain point [about returning]. I don't know why it never materialized or what the hold-up was or what the issue was, but I had a couple of people pushing for me to come back, like Arn Anderson was a big supporter of mine. I loved working with Arn. Arn's awesome. Dean Malenko, I just ran into Dean yesterday at the convention. Those guys were always pushing for me to come back." [20:11 – 20:39]

Snitsky also spoke about the possibility of facing Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns if he returns.

