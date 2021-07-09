"It was just the right place at the right time" - Former WWE Superstar on being responsible for turning Brock Lesnar heel (Exclusive)

There is no denying that Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest, baddest and greatest heels to ever grace a WWE ring. His skills and abilities aside, The Beast Incarnate's role as a dominant heel was highlighted by his partnership with Paul Heyman.

That being said, Brock Lesnar had quite a bit of heat even before he hired his advocate. The WWE Universe will fondly remember Lesnar's time as a solo star, when he destroyed his opponents on a regular basis.

However, in his initial run as a heel, it was hard to get fans to boo Lesnar, and WWE wanted to change that. That's where former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen came in, as he completely changed the fans' opinion of Brock Lesnar with just one match.

In this legendary bout, Lesnar ran through Gowen and didn't show any remorse. Zach Gowen recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III and recalled what it was like to work with Lesnar. He explained how changing the fans' response to Lesnar was a monumental accomplishment.

"He had just turned heel a few weeks before, but no one was booing Brock, and they needed Brock to be a monster heel for his next angle," said Gowen. "But they couldn't get Brock to be a monster heel if the entire WWE Universe went crazy and popped for him every time he came out. So they had to come up with something to get him to turn that corner to get the fans... to boo him and hate, and it was just the right place at the right time."

This contest was a defining moment in WWE history, as it cemented Brock Lesnar's role as a ruthless heel. It's safe to say that fans wouldn't have the Brock Lesnar of today without Zach Gowen

Brock Lesnar is unlikely to return in time for SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam logo

The WWE Universe has been waiting for any news surrounding Brock Lesnar's potential return to the ring. For months, rumors had suggested that The Beast Incarnate could come back in time for SummerSlam.

However, in a notable update, it looks like this plan hasn't worked out, as Lesnar isn't expected to be at the event .

As reported by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE hasn't been able to work out a deal with Lesnar's camp. It is also believed that these issues stem from a creative standpoint.

Admit it, you miss Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/MItwcwsD9Z — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) June 30, 2021

Nevertheless, many fans are looking forward to the the day when Lesnar's music hits and the Beast Incarnate arrives, ready to decimate his opponents again.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

