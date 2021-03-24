Former WWE Superstar reveals details of conversation with Andrade before his release

Orlando Colon, formerly known as Epico in WWE, was a guest on this week's episode of UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Epico opened up about his career and also commented on Andrade's recent release from WWE.

Epico made his WWE debut in 2011 and was signed to the promotion until last year. During his time in WWE, Epico had a number of memorable matches and a great run as part of Los Matadores. He's also a former WWE Tag Team Champion with his cousin Primo.

Speaking about WWE granting Andrade's release, Epico said that he was happy for Andrade. He also revealed what Andrade had told him when he met the former WWE Superstar last month:

"I'm happy for him. He's put in his time there, he's put in his time outside of WWE, he deserved a better spot and now doing his own thing, nobody can cut his wings off and he can fly high and do what he knows to do best. Right now he's one of the best in the world, second to none. On top of that he's one of my good friends. I was just talking to him today, cracking some jokes and just talking about his future and the future looks bright for him."

"I've been talking to him. I saw him in Orlando two weeks ago and he was like "they are not doing anything with me and it's not a matter of the money but me following my dreams. I hate sitting at catering every week. It's pretty toxic when you look at it that way. You've got the best performers in the world over there. Just look at the locker room."

Andrade's release from WWE

News broke last week that Andrade had asked for his release from WWE during a meeting backstage on the March 8th episode of RAW. Andrade then came out and confirmed the reports.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

WWE initially denied Andrade's request for release. However, they changed their minds and ended up releasing Andrade from his contract.

If any quotes are used from this article, please H/T SK Wrestling.