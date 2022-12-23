Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (aka Curt Hawkins) recently revealed that he hid his love for action figures from The Undertaker. Myers joked that he would be "beaten to death" if it was revealed in the locker room.

After his release from the Stamford-based promotion along with real-life friend Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) in April 2020, Myers joined his former home - IMPACT Wrestling. He won the company's Digital Media title this year and even joined up with Cardona to form The Major Players.

Having signed with WWE in 2007, Myers and Cardona as a duo were moved to the main roster being part of the La Familia stable along with Edge and Vickie Guerrero as The Edgeheads. The faction had a long-standing feud with The Undertaker, as the two youngsters shared screen and locker room with an industry veteran in The Phenom.

On his latest appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Myers discussed how it was their shared love for wrestling action figures that brought him and Cardona together. He also opened up about how the duo had to hide their hobby from the veterans in the locker room.

"We eventually get signed and we’re in the WWE locker room with Undertaker and Bob Holly. You think we’re gonna tell them we collect wrestling figures? We’d be beaten to death [laughs]. That really was the thing that broke the ice and cemented our friendship for years and years," said Brian Myers. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Myers and Matt Cardona also have a podcast based around wrestling figures and merchandise called The Major Wrestling Figures podcast.

Brian Myers recalls pitching his first major WWE storyline to Edge

During the same appearance on The Sessions, Brian Myers recalled him pitching a major storyline in WWE to Edge.

Back in 2007, The Rated R Superstar was arguably the biggest heel in the company, despised by wrestling fans around the world. His sneaky and plotting character also brought him success in the form of World Championships.

Myers and Matt Cardona joined him that year and were called The Edgeheads. The young duo were used as meat shields for the 11-time World Champion.

The IMPACT Wrestling star continued his conversation with Renee Paquette on The Sessions and spoke about how he and Cardona approached and started working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Edge was a hello and goodbye person to us at the time... I was like, 'Well, what if we tell him about this idea?' So we garnished the courage to go up to him and say, 'Hey, we have this idea'... He said, 'Here's my email. Email it to me.' So, we crafted this email and I sent it to him and it worked. He read it and loved it and that got the ball rolling and made it all happen," said Myers. [From 13:26 to 14:09]

The former Tag Team Champions' run as Edgeheads peaked when they got involved in the main event of WrestleMania 24 in 2008, helping Edge defeat The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship.

