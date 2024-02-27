Former WWE Superstar reveals she texted Naomi following her Royal Rumble return

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about texting Naomi following the latter's return to the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble 2024. The name in question is Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron).

Andrew made her WWE main roster debut in 2012 as one of the dancers, alongside Naomi, for former star Brodus Clay. The two formed a tag team named Funkadactyls and competed in several matches. Cameron was thereafter released from her WWE contract in 2016. The 36-year-old made a one-off appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Her former partner, Naomi, left the company under controversial circumstances in 2022. The Glow made her much-anticipated WWE return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The former 2-time Smackdown Women's Champion entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at No. 2 and lasted an impressive 62 minutes inside the ring before getting eliminated by Jade Cargill.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall, Ariane Andrew revealed she texted the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion after the latter's appearance at Royal Rumble this year. She went into details about how the conversation went while mentioning a phone call was due:

“I know that was overwhelming, so I even waited a few days before I reached out to her. It was just like, ‘Hey, I just want to say I’m always so proud of you.’ We haven’t gone into detail, but it was just more like I’m so proud of you. She was like, ‘Thank you for always supporting me.’ It was like a cute little sister moment that we had. A call is probably due, but you know, when you’re in that world, you don’t even have time to scratch your a**. Her and Jon [Jimmy Uso] barely have time to go on a date, so trying to get those phone calls in, it’s like, let’s send a voicemail. Let’s do the text,” she said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Naomi competed in the recent Elimination Chamber Match

Naomi defeated Alba Fyre in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on a recent episode of SmackDown. It was her first match in WWE following her Royal Rumble return this year.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion started off the Chamber Match alongside the eventual winner, Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, The Glow became the first woman to be eliminated from the match as Tiffany Stratton rolled her up to secure a pinfall.

Naomi's early elimination was quite a surprise, considering she recently returned to the company following an impressive run in TNA. She might get involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton following the events of the premium live event.

