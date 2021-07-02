Former WWE Superstar reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H ghosted him before he left 

The first-ever AEW World Champion and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has revealed that both Triple H and Vince McMahon ghosted him when he tried to talk to them about leaving WWE for All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez for the Wrestling Observer Radio to promote his new book 'The Complete List Of Jericho'. During the interview, Jericho talked about many things, including how The Chairman and his son-in-law reacted to his attempt to discuss possibly leaving the company.

“Suddenly, it becomes a reality when the show in Chicago happened and then suddenly it’s full bore and we began talking and I said, ‘well, I’ll go talk to Vince and see what he says’ and it was Triple H who was supposed to talk with me, which I’ve never talked to Triple H before, I talked to Vince and Vince only and then, Triple H kind of jobbed me out by not calling me back when he said he would, and I don’t play games like that, so I was like ‘forget it, I’ll just talk to Vince or no one else’ – and then, Vince never really called me either."

Chris Jericho reveals Vince McMahon told him to leave WWE and go to AEW

Chris Jericho would go on to add that when he received the offer from Tony Khan and AEW, Vince McMahon did finally speak to him and instead of trying to convince him to stay, ended up telling him to take the job.

Jericho added that he truly believes Vince McMahon thought that he was bluffing about WWE and that the WWE Chairman decided to call Jericho's bluff, and it didn't pay off.

"I honestly believe to this day that he thought I was trying to bluff him and squeeze him for more money, which he should know me better, and if that’s the case, I never would have done that. I was always straight with Vince as much as possible but that’s kind of how it all started and I bet Vince regrets that now because of the amount of money he would have paid me not to go, I’m sure he’s paid times a hundred."

