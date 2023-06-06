Former WWE Superstar seemingly calls out Triple H; requests trophy be sent

A former WWE Superstar has agreed with an independent wrestler's suggestion that he should contact Triple H for an award he didn't realize he had won.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, recently responded to independent wrestler Brandon Kirk. The 30-year-old Indie star noted that he had an interesting dream last night that involved Zack Ryder.

Brandon referred to Ryder as a Slammy Award winner, and the former superstar corrected him by saying that he had won the award twice.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Brandon Kirk @ItsBrandonKirk I had this bizarre fever dream last night that I wrestled the 2010 “Most Annoying Catchphrase” Slammy award winner, Zack Ryder. I had this bizarre fever dream last night that I wrestled the 2010 “Most Annoying Catchphrase” Slammy award winner, Zack Ryder. I’m actually a 2 time Slammy Award winner! twitter.com/itsbrandonkirk… I’m actually a 2 time Slammy Award winner! twitter.com/itsbrandonkirk… https://t.co/bmEX1So8bk

However, Brandon Kirk then corrected Matt Cardona and noted that he won three Slammy Awards while in WWE. He suggested that Cardona contact Triple H to receive his third trophy, and Matt reacted with an eyeball emoji.

WWE star Chelsea Green discloses the revelation that changed her marriage with Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green recently shared that her marriage to Matt Cardona completely changed after she found out what a huge wrestling fan he was.

Cardona spent several years in WWE before being a part of the mass releases during the pandemic. His wife, Chelsea Green, recently returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and is now in a tag team with Sonya Deville.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Green disclosed that the dynamic in her marriage completely changed after she learned how much of a wrestling fan her husband was.

"Well, you want to hear the crazy thing? The crazy thing is that we went the first two to three years of our relationship not talking about wrestling, and when the pandemic hit, that is when the true Matt Cardona came out. And I had to totally adapt, and we had to change the whole dynamics of our relationship because I realized how big of a wrestling fan he truly is," she said. [From 00:17 - 00:44]

Cardona appeared in All Elite Wrestling following his exit from the company but has become a star on the independent wrestling scene. Many fans hope to see the former Intercontinental Champion return to the company, but he recently claimed that Zack Ryder is dead.

Only time will tell if the 38-year-old ever returns or continues to be very successful on the independent wrestling scene.

