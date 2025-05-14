Former WWE Superstar sends emotional message after the tragic passing of Sabu

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a heartfelt message for Sabu. The ECW legend passed away at the age of 60.

Ad

Sabu, real name Terrance Brunk, was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling. He gained popularity for his high-risk moves and innovative use of tables, chairs, and even barbed wire. Competing briefly in the Stamford-based promotion, The Human Highlight Reel notably wrestled John Cena at Vengeance and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

During WrestleMania 41 weekend, Sabu had his retirement match against Joey Janela at a GCW pay-per-view. The legendary star defeated his opponent in a No Rope Barbed Wire contest. Unfortunately, three weeks later, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion passed away on May 11, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Taking to Instagram, former WWE Superstar Maven shared a video of his last-ever meeting with Sabu and sent an emotional message following his passing.

"I had just caught up with Sabu during WrestleMania week with the @majorwfpod guys. I sadly didn’t know it would be our last. Rest easy, brother," Maven wrote.

Check out Maven's Instagram post below.

Ad

WWE legend Rob Van Dam also shared a heartwarming message for Sabu

Rob Van Dam and Sabu were fierce in-ring rivals, as they captivated fans with several incredible matches during their time in ECW. The former Intercontinental Champion penned a heartfelt message for his late friend.

On Facebook, RVD posted a photo alongside Sabu from their visit to WrestleCon. The picture also featured former WWE stars Jinder Mahal, Elias, and Rhino.

Ad

"Here we were just a few weeks ago at WrestleCon. You never know when it’s the last time you’ll be together when it comes to this. Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry. You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old , when I met him."

Ad

You can view Van Dam's Facebook post below.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Stamford-based promotion inducts Sabu into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More