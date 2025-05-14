Former WWE Superstar sends emotional message after the tragic passing of Sabu

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a heartfelt message for Sabu. The ECW legend passed away at the age of 60.
Sabu, real name Terrance Brunk, was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling. He gained popularity for his high-risk moves and innovative use of tables, chairs, and even barbed wire. Competing briefly in the Stamford-based promotion, The Human Highlight Reel notably wrestled John Cena at Vengeance and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.
During WrestleMania 41 weekend, Sabu had his retirement match against Joey Janela at a GCW pay-per-view. The legendary star defeated his opponent in a No Rope Barbed Wire contest. Unfortunately, three weeks later, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion passed away on May 11, 2025.
Taking to Instagram, former WWE Superstar Maven shared a video of his last-ever meeting with Sabu and sent an emotional message following his passing.
"I had just caught up with Sabu during WrestleMania week with the @majorwfpod guys. I sadly didn’t know it would be our last. Rest easy, brother," Maven wrote.
WWE legend Rob Van Dam also shared a heartwarming message for Sabu
Rob Van Dam and Sabu were fierce in-ring rivals, as they captivated fans with several incredible matches during their time in ECW. The former Intercontinental Champion penned a heartfelt message for his late friend.
On Facebook, RVD posted a photo alongside Sabu from their visit to WrestleCon. The picture also featured former WWE stars Jinder Mahal, Elias, and Rhino.
"Here we were just a few weeks ago at WrestleCon. You never know when it’s the last time you’ll be together when it comes to this. Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry. You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old , when I met him."
Fans will have to wait and see if the Stamford-based promotion inducts Sabu into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.