Former WWE Superstar set to step back in the ring after revealing interest in returning under Triple H’s regime

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley recently expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H. He is now set to enter the squared circle after six years.

The 41-year-old was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly nine years. He is best known for his work alongside The Miz, where he played an instrumental role in the A-Lister's WWE title reign. He was a part of NXT before getting released in May 2016.

Riley's last outing inside the squared circle was in April 2016 where he faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura. Although he announced in 2019 that he'd be returning to the in-ring competition, he hasn't wrestled in any matches since.

However, it now looks like the former NXT talent will be returning to the ring for an independent promotion. Create A Pro has announced that Alex Riley will team up with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus. They will face VBU’s Jack Tomlinson and Dante Dragon at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022 event in Lynbrook, New York on December 8th.

Alex Riley wants to return to Triple H's WWE to win another title

Alex Riley spent nearly a decade with the Stamford-based promotion. However, his only title reign came in 2010 when he won the Florida Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking to Tantalizing Tony, the former NXT talent highlighted the aforementioned fact, stating that he would love to have another title reign:

"For [almost] 10 years, I was in the WWE, and I didn't get one title. The only title I have, and it was a huge blessing, was the Florida Championship Wrestling title. I was very grateful for it, but I want another title." [4:48 - 5:03]

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over the reins of the promotion. He has also made several alterations to the company's TV presentation for which he has received tremendous love and support from fans.

What do you think of Triple H's work so far? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

