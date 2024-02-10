Former WWE Superstar shares brutal backstage story about The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. A former WWE star recalled a story about facing the legendary wrestler back in the early 2000s. This star was Maven.

One of the most popular personas of The Deadman was The American Badass. He went from being a dark character into a more relatable one, with his human side showing through. It was a risky move for the Hall of Famer that paid off in spades and has since become a part of his lore.

Perhaps one of the most iconic storylines The American Badass was involved in was with Maven. The two share a unique history that essentially made the former Tough Enough winner a household name, especially now that he's become a YouTube star.

In the latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Maven shared the story of how he got busted open by The Undertaker during their match for the Hardcore Championship.

"One time, I was wrestling The Undertaker for the Hardcore Championship," Maven said. "He hits me over the top of the head with a trash can lid. I wasn't supposed to get color. I wasn't supposed to bleed. The lid caught me at the top of my head in the right spot. Next thing I know, I'm sitting there bleeding." [H/T Fightful]

The most iconic moment between The Undertaker and Maven was at the 2002 Royal Rumble. Maven eliminated The Deadman, who retaliated with a brutal beatdown.

Maven recalls Royal Rumble moment with The Undertaker

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet last September, Maven was asked about what he felt after being told of his spot with The Undertaker at the 2002 Royal Rumble. He recalled having a drink with the legend before the event, which calmed him down.

"He was like, 'Kid, I’m gonna be giving you some color,' and he's like, 'Why don’t you want to take some Aspirin in your blood so it comes out?' And I told him I'm like, I’m allergic. And he's like, 'I got you.' And he had some like aeroplane bottles of Jack (Daniels) and, and I'm like luckily for me he bought it. Jack Daniels is like how most people drink beer for taste." [H/T 411 Mania]

Maven was with WWE from 2001 to 2005 and was mainly known as the first-ever winner of Tough Enough. He's now working in finance and has been uploading videos relating to his wrestling career on his YouTube channel since last July.

Do you think WWE should bring back Maven due to the popularity of his YouTube channel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE