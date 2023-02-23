"I finally got a big boy job" - The Undertaker's former WWE rival refuses to wrestle again

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven recently disclosed that he refuses to wrestle again.

Maven signed with the Stamford-based company in 2001 after co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough. He spent about four years as an active competitor before getting released from his contract in July 2005. During his time in WWE, Maven entered several feuds, including a memorable one with The Undertaker. The former Tough Enough winner was the one who eliminated The Deadman from the 2002 Royal Rumble match.

Following his release, Maven competed for a few years on the independent circuit and in TNA before stepping away from in-ring competition in 2007. However, the 46-year-old returned to the wrestling business in 2015. He has since competed in only eight matches. His last bout was in October 2022 when he defeated Matt Cardona at an FWF event.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven disclosed that he now refuses to wrestle.

"I refuse to wrestle. Dude, I finally got a big boy job now. Took 46 years. Like What? Am I gonna go out and blow a f**king ACL... I'm not gonna be getting on the train every day with crutches. I'm just not. Yeah, and I'm fine with it. Again, I tell anybody, I'm not chasing anything in the business anymore at all and I'm fine with it," he said. [1:21:20 - 1:22:06]

Maven claims WWE CCO Triple H disliked him

During his four-year stint with the Stamford-based company, Maven shared the ring with Triple H a few times. The two even had a World Heavyweight Championship match in 2003.

However, the former Hardcore Champion recently claimed that The Game disliked him. Maven also stated that Triple H prevented him from getting a push in WWE.

"My theory is just Hunter didn't like me. I actually got confirmation of this at one of the signings I did just a few months ago from Sarge [Sgt Slaughter]. Sarge pulled me aside and I'm catching up with Slaughter and he was like, 'Maven, I always fought for you.' It's like, 'always fought for you in the writers' meetings.' And he was like, 'there's one guy holding you back.' (...) I was like, 'Sarge, who was it?' He was like, 'ahhh I don't want...' And I'm like, 'was it Hunter?' And he's like, 'yeah.' I was like 'that motherf**ker,'" he said on Cafe de Rene.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

