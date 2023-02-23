"It's painful to watch him run" - Ex-WWE star says John Cena was a bad wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently claimed that John Cena was a bad wrestler.

After co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough in 2001 alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven signed with WWE. He spent nearly four years as an active competitor in the company, during which he shared the locker room with several superstars, including John Cena.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, a fan asked the former Hardcore Champion about his opinion of Cena. Maven stated that the 16-time World Champion was the best marketer in the history of the wrestling business. Despite this, the former Tough Enough winner believes Cena was a bad wrestler.

"He fell into the category of like the Lugers of the world that just couldn't... I mean he couldn't, as middle of a ground of a wrestler I was, he was bad. It's painful to watch him run. It's painful... Here's the best way that I can think of describing him. Have you ever had a dream and in your dream you're trying to accomplish something athletic and for whatever reason you just can't do it? You know that feeling? Like you can't run or get to or swim or whatever. Like to me, that's how he just lived life. He just was like constantly just couldn't move the right way," he said.

Although he was not a fan of his wrestling, Maven revealed that he was happy with Cena's success because the former World Champion was always polite to him.

"Then again, like I said, the son of a b*tch was more over than anybody ever could've imagined. He's a good entertainer. He could talk his a** off. Talk cirlces around everybody... And again, John was one of those guys that I knew in passing. You know, we never hung out. I don't even think we never went out to eat together. But always just could not have been more polite to me. So, another guy that I could not be happier for his success. That said, he walked around like he had two left feet," Maven added. [39:14 - 41:58]

Maven claimed that Triple H disliked him and prevented him from getting a push in WWE. Check out his comments here.

John Cena will return to WWE RAW in March

John Cena was the face of WWE for nearly a decade and a half. However, he has transitioned into a part-time superstar over the past few years. The Leader of the Cenation has now become a big Hollywood star.

After over a year of absence, Cena returned to in-ring competition last December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The 16-time World Champion will return to RAW on March 6 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on the road to WrestleMania 39.

John Cena's potential WrestleMania 39 opponent has reportedly been in place for almost a year. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes