Former WWE Superstar shares an emotional update on first Thanksgiving since Sara Lee’s passing

WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee's passing shocked the wrestling world and several talents mourned the tragic incident. Ex-WWE Superstar Westin Blake, who was married to Lee, shared an emotional update on his first Thanksgiving without her.

In 2013, Westin Blake was signed to the company, where he performed under the Black and Gold brand. He had a very successful run as a team with Buddy Murphy where they won the NXT Tag Team Championships. Later, he joined The Forgotten Sons and eventually moved to the main roster.

In 2017, he married Sara Lee, who was one of the contestants in WWE's Tough Enough Season Six. The couple had three kids while Blake was working for WWE.

Recently, Blake shared an emotional update on how his family is celebrating their first Thanksgiving without Lee. Here's what he said:

"Thankful and Grateful. Grateful for the our 3 beautiful babies. My love grows for them each and everyday. Past 2 months have been toughest time in my life. But. I am thankful for all the love and support that I have gotten from my family, friends, the community, wrestling family, wrestling community and fans."

The wrestling world and several wrestlers shared their love for Blake and his three kids during Thanksgiving.

What did Westin Blake and Sara Lee do in WWE?

In 2015, Sara Lee was one of the contestants on Tough Enough Season Six. In the end, she won the contest and adopted the name Hope in the company. The following month, she began working on the Black and Gold brand before leaving the company by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Westin Blake was known as Wesley Blake and was a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Buddy Murphy. After Murphy's move to the main roster, Blake aligned himself with Jaxson Ryker and Steve Cutler and they formed The Forgotten Sons.

In 2020, the trio made their way to the main roster and were assigned to SmackDown. However, the main roster run led nowhere as the stable was written off television due to some comments made by Jaxson Ryker. Later, he and Cutler returned as Knights of The Lone Wolf.

In 2021, Blake and Murphy were released from their WWE contracts and began working on the independent circuit. Murphy is currently in AEW, wrestling as a member of the House of Black stable under the name Buddy Matthews. Blake was last seen at the ROH Final Battle 2021 pay-per-view.

