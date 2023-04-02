Former WWE Superstar shares an old video of The Usos predicting WrestleMania main event

The Usos are set to make their WrestleMania dream come true this year. Naomi recently posted an interview snippet in which the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions made a bold prediction for a WrestleMania main event.

The duo, who are an integral part of The Bloodline, will be defending their Tag Team Titles against the newly formed team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Zayn and Owens are determined to put an end to The Usos' reign at WrestleMania, considering the two have been pushed to their limits in the past year.

In the video shared by Naomi, when asked whether a Tag Team Match would ever be the main event of WrestleMania, Jey Uso replied that they would be the first team to do so.

Will The Usos main event WrestleMania?

The Bloodline will be walking in with almost all the gold at WrestleMania 39. The Usos have been Undisputed Tag Team Champions for over 600 days and will want to continue their streak.

Many reports have hinted that Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will be main-eventing Night One of WrestleMania 39. The biggest give away of their match was when Jey Uso blurted out that they would main event WrestleMania in a press meeting a day ago.

During their title reign, The Bloodline members have defeated formidable teams such as RK-Bro, the Judgment Day, Brawling Brutes and many more. While the duo have had their issues during Sami Zayn's inclusion in the bloodline, they have been able to come together. The twin brothers ensured they got the job done and keep the Titles with them.

The Samoan twins have their hands full this WrestleMania. First, they have to defend their Championships in one of their toughest encounters. Tomorrow on Day 2, they will also have to ensure that their Tribal Chief walks out of the main event as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

