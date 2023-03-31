"Yeah he messed up" - Twitter goes wild as Jey Uso accidentally gives away spoiler for WrestleMania 39

Create

Did Jey Uso accidentally spoil WrestleMania Night main event?
Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy will put their titles on the line at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has seemingly revealed details of the WrestleMania Night 1 main event in a video from his recent meeting with the press.

The Usos are scheduled to put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The storied rivalry documenting Zayn's changing bonds with The Bloodline and KO has accounted for arguably the best storyline heading into WrestleMania 39.

While fans wanted The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the main event of Night 1, backstage rumours suggested that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley was also in the running for the spot.

However, it appears that The Bloodline members will now headline the show on both nights.

The Ringer Wrestling Show tweeted a video that showed Jey Uso greeting the press upon arrival, saying that "The Ones" are in the building. He accidentally said, "Yeah! Main event," and his face immediately dropped. Solo Sikoa looked at Jey in shock while Jimmy put his hands on Jey's shoulders.

Did Jey accidentally spill tea!!??? https://t.co/FCTgyaRX9Q

WWE fans were convinced that The Usos and Solo Sikoa's mannerisms confirmed that it was a spoiler for the Night 1 main event. Twitter couldn't help but notice The Bloodline's reaction to the chaotic reveal and everything it changed in less than five seconds.

Below are some of the best reactions to Jey Uso accidentally spoiling the WrestleMania Night 1 main event:

Several WWE fans jumped to Jey Uso's defense, saying the "main event" is a part of his name, followed by wink emojis.

The WWE Universe was unanimous in detecting the spoiler but loved that The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will get their deserved main event spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey Uso breaks character to praise Sami Zayn before WrestleMania 39

During his recent appearance at WaleMania, The Usos broke character to praise Sami Zayn. Jey hailed the former Honorary Uce as one of the best in wrestling and praised his incredible promo skills.

He was quoted as saying:

"Sami Zayn is one of the most dopest performers in wrestling. Half the promos, he's like, 'Uce, say this'... he's like coaching me too, coaching all of us. He's been in the business longer than us, man, you know," said Jey. [0:01-0:25]
Jimmy & Jey talk about Sami #WaleMania https://t.co/uSVwy8aVQ4

The Usos holds the record for the longest tag-team title reign in WWE history, having held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for more than 600 days. They won the RAW Tag Team Championships last May and became the first duo to hold both titles simultaneously.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso accidentally spoiling the WrestleMania Night 1 main event? Who do you think will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comment section below.

