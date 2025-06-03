Former WWE Superstar shares terrifying near-death scare that took them off TV

WWE has released a slew of surprising names in recent months, including several NXT stars fans expected to find greatness on the main roster. One of those names, Elayna Black (FKA Cora Jade), was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show and spoke on her experiences during her five-year WWE stint, how she was told she'd been released, and more.

Ad

The 24-year-old joined the promotion in 2021 and seemingly leaped to the next level when she turned heel in the summer of 2022. She seemed destined for a run as NXT Women's Champion, but it wasn't in the cards. In early 2023, Black was unfortunately taken off TV due to a terrifying medical situation.

"Long story short, I'll spare you the details. I ended up in emergency surgery in the hospital the night before, literally almost dying and bleeding out because I had had an ectopic pregnancy that had failed, and it exploded and made me internally bleed," she said. [H/T F4WOnline]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Black was originally supposed to take on Lyra Valkyria that January. Instead, she'd miss several months before returning in April of 2023.

Elayna Black shares post-WWE teaser ahead of her return to the indies

On May 2, Elayna Black was released from WWE, along with several other names. Being an NXT talent, Black's non-compete clause was for 30 days, meaning she'd be able to return to the ring at the beginning of June.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier today, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared a vignette produced by director Kyle Corgan, teasing her return to the indie scene. The short shows several tarot cards floating in water as Black is seemingly put under hypnosis.

She states, "So, let's make one thing clear. This was never your story. It was always mine." The end shows the date, June 14th, and two final words: Dear Cora. Whatever it is, we'll have to wait until next Saturday to see what Elayna Black has planned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Greg Bush Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.



Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.



His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources. Know More