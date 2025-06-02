Recently released WWE star details how she was fired 

A released WWE star recently detailed how she was fired by the company. The promotion has let go of several stars this year so far.

Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, was let go by WWE last month and recently opened up about her exit from the company. She appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today and discussed how she was released from the company. Jade noted that she had a gut feeling that the company was going to let her go.

"I think it was November that I had a gut feeling that I was gonna be gone, and then the stuff, like it was up and down, then maybe like two weeks before the cuts, we were in Vegas, I was like, ‘I’ve gotta make it good cause I’m not coming back here,'” she said.

Jade noted that she was on the phone with Bea Priestley and then got a call from the company a couple of minutes later letting her know that she was being released.

“Yeah, I had that gut feelings, and I didn’t want it to be right, it’s like ‘oh my god, don’t manifest it,’ but it’s like I had that gut feeling. That day I was in the car going to hang out with Bea Priestley now, formerly Blair Davenport, and she called me and said Josh just got fired, her husband, so I was like ‘I’ll keep my ringer on,’ and sure as Hell, two minutes later, I got the call. I was like, it is what it is," she added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Cora Jade's final match with the company was a loss to Sol Ruca at a WWE Live Event on April 25, 2025.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE following recent releases

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for releasing talent and noted that the company had a flawed system.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that the company was investing millions of dollars to develop talent in NXT. He noted that the company was losing a lot of money if the stars did not work out on the main roster.

"At the end of the day, guys, this is a business, and you guys have to understand something. Mac knows this. From the day somebody is put into NXT and they go through the NXT system, and then they go up to the WWE, guys, do you know how many millions of dollars they invest in the talent? Do you know how much money it is to start with somebody green with NXT and see them through the system?" [From 15:10 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cora Jade following her WWE release.

