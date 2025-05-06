Cora Jade shares stunning new look following WWE release

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade confirmed her departure from WWE with a social media update last week. She shared another post unveiling her new look.

The 24-year-old was perhaps the most popular NXT star released from the company. The Stamford-based promotion letting her go surprised several fans as she had been competing with many top names on WWE's developmental brand and TNA over the last few months.

The real-life Brianna Coda reverted to her old in-ring name, Elayna Black, after her WWE exit. The former NXT made a minute change to her appearance while eagerly waiting for her 30-day non-compete clause to end.

Cora Jade took to Instagram stories to post a picture and video of herself in front of a mirror. She appears to have changed the color of her hair. While Cora continues to have black on one half, she replaced the purple on the other side with a much lighter shade.

Cora Jade alleges her bosses, co-workers, and even fans of body shaming following her WWE exit

Following the departures, The Wrestling Observer noted that stars labeled "lazy" backstage for not working hard in training were let go. However, Gigi Dolin, one of the NXT stars released by WWE, showed her disagreement by sharing her training routine.

Cora Jade shared an X/Twitter post agreeing with Hell's Favorite Harlot and claiming that she had to go to her own gym. She insinuated that the "strength and conditioning" training she was doing was not enough, as she was body-shamed by her bosses, co-workers, and fans.

"This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after “strength and conditioning” that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans :) crazy!" she wrote.

You can check out her X/Twitter post below:

Cora Jade has expressed her desire to return to the indies after her non-compete clause runs out. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former NXT star.

