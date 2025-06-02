Recently released WWE star open to joining AEW

A recently released WWE star revealed that she would be open to joining All Elite Wrestling. The star in question was released by the promotion last month.

Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today to discuss a variety of topics. During the conversation, Helwani asked if she had an interest in signing with AEW.

The 24-year-old noted that she would be willing to join the promotion and added that she enjoyed her time there before signing with WWE. She competed in two matches on AEW Dark in 2020.

"I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. I watch all the shows. I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I'm so much for storylines and character, so I feel like they are very like creatively free in that way," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
Jade was released from the promotion last month along with Braun Strowman and several more stars.

Cora Jade claims she was body-shamed while in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade recently claimed that she was body-shamed during her time in the promotion.

Jade signed with the promotion in 2021 and captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Roxanne Perez while in the company. Roxanne Perez is now on WWE RAW and has qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE this Saturday night.

The former champion took to social media following her release and claimed that she was body-shamed by her bosses and peers.

"This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after “strength and conditioning” that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans :) crazy!" she wrote.
You can check out her message in the post below:

Roxanne Perez recently shared that she loved Cora Jade on social media. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Jade after being released by the company.

