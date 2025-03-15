Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville receiving strange requests following release

It has been a while since Sonya Deville left WWE, and she has been focusing on things outside the squared circle. This, however, has led to her receiving strange requests online.

Ad

In February of this year, Deville, who now goes by her real name, Daria Rae Berenato, was let go by WWE. Her contract with the company was up, and much to her surprise, the Stamford-based promotion chose not to renew it.

Nevertheless, she held no grudges and quickly moved on. That said, she recently spoke about her character during her run with WWE, but not in an informative manner. Instead, she wondered if her mean and unlikeable persona had led her to receive roast requests.

Ad

Trending

Yes, Sonya Deville took to X to share that she has been getting video requests to roast people. She seems bewildered by this and is now wondering if this has anything to do with her playing a "b**ch" on TV or if this is a "thing."

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

You can check out her tweet here.

"Please tell me why I keep getting video requests to roast people is this like a “thing” or is it because I played a b**ch on tv for 10 years," tweeted Deville.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following her WWE departure, Sonya Deville's life has undoubtedly changed. During her last run with the company, she led Pure Fusion Collective. As of this writing, she is not sure if she will ever return to the ring.

Sonya Deville has been keeping herself busy following her release

As mentioned earlier, Sonya Deville has been busy since her release. In particular, she has been focusing on things outside of wrestling, and in the weeks since her departure, she has already made some huge career moves.

Ad

Deville posted an update on her February on Instagram. In the post, she revealed that she celebrated her one-year anniversary with her wife and has been working on several projects. Not only did she start her own podcast, but she has also been working on a movie and attending some fashion shows.

It's great to know that she has been excelling outside of the ring. Hopefully, she continues to thrive and succeed even more in her endeavors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback