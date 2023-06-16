Former WWE Superstar spotted training after stating her desire to join The Bloodline; return impending after six years?

The Bloodline storyline is currently one of the hottest acts in not just WWE, but the entire pro wrestling industry. Summer Rae, who previously stated her desire to join the heel faction, was recently spotted training inside the squared circle.

Summer Rae was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years before getting released from the company in 2017. After leaving WWE, she wrestled a couple of matches on the Independent Circuit. She also returned to her old hunting ground at Royal Rumble 2022 where she was a part of the women's battle royal.

Like everyone else, the 39-year-old has also been captivated by the ongoing Bloodline saga and stated her desire to join Roman Reigns' faction. She recently posted a few training videos on Instagram where she can be seen honing her wrestling skills with Apollo Crews and others.

Solo Stan @topSoloStan Summer Rae training for her eventual return to WWE? Summer Rae training for her eventual return to WWE? https://t.co/HomMhtylm5

The Bloodline is heading towards a collapse in WWE

While The Bloodline dominated WWE for the last year and a half, the dissension within the group eventually led to their implosion. Jimmy Uso finally snapped at Roman Reigns at Night of Champions after constant berating by the latter and took him out with multiple Superkicks.

The former tag team champion was ousted from the faction on the following SmackDown with Solo Sikoa siding with The Tribal Chief instead of his brother. However, Jey Uso's alliance is still unknown as the younger twin is still undecided between the two sides.

Paul Heyman, who was doing Roman's bidding, tried to convince Jey to align with them on the blue brand last week. The Wiseman stated that Reigns was grooming Jey to be the "next Tribal Chief". He also offered him a chance to win gold by pitting him against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, interferences from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa resulted in Main Event Jey losing the match, which further frustrated him.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns wants to 'groom' Jey Uso to be the next Tribal Chief Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns wants to 'groom' Jey Uso to be the next Tribal Chief https://t.co/8Af5NzKEtX

While Jey did not provide a clear answer on SmackDown, one can expect things to progress when Roman Reigns return to TV programming this Friday. The Bloodline leader has made his cousin fall in line before and is a master at getting his way.

