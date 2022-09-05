Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae sends a message to fans after watching AEW All Out

AEW All Out closed this weekend of Wrestling Pay-Per-Views. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae took to Twitter to share her love for wrestling.

This weekend was one of the biggest weekends as far as professional wrestling goes. WWE's first stadium event in the UK in 30 years, Clash at Castle kickstarted the weekend and NXT Worlds Collide followed. The final major event of the weekend was AEW All Out. It is safe to say that the weekend was a treat for fans.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was also entertained by all the action she got to witness this weekend. She sent a message to fans after watching AEW All Out 2022. Summer mentioned that she was watching the wrestling show and was happy to be a fan of the combat sport. She was also happy about the fact that professional wrestling creates a bond between her and the fans.

"It’s 4:30am in England & I’m up watching the wrestling ppv. We are all fans at heart. I love wrestling. I love that some times I hate that some times haha but….we are all bonded through one thing. Professional wrestling is awesome." - Summer tweeted

Check out her tweet below:

Fans respond to Summer Rae's tweet after watching AEW All Out

Upon reading Summer's tweet, several fans resonated with the statement. Most agreed with what Summer Rae said and shared their experience of the wrestling weekend.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Some Twitter users shared their love for the sport and also mentioned how much they enjoyed watching the product.

Alex Calderon @GoldenStarAlex @DanielleMoinet We've all been there before. Staying up way too late, watching what we love and probably waking up whoever else is in the house. Life of a wrestling fan. @DanielleMoinet We've all been there before. Staying up way too late, watching what we love and probably waking up whoever else is in the house. Life of a wrestling fan.

Some pro wrestling enthusiasts stated how good wrestling was this weekend. They also mentioned how AEW's Chicago event was the perfect end to a perfect weekend.

Marc Cavalera ⚔️ @marc_cavalera @DanielleMoinet 3 huge shows this weekend. All Out is a great way to close it. @DanielleMoinet 3 huge shows this weekend. All Out is a great way to close it.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @DanielleMoinet This weekend has been one of the best pro wrestling weekends. @DanielleMoinet This weekend has been one of the best pro wrestling weekends.

Fans also wanted to see the former WWE Superstar return to in-ring action.

Summer Rae retired from professional wrestling back in 2016. Her last match was at a live show in a tag team match where she teamed up with Natalya to take on Becky Lynch and Naomi. Rae made a one-off appearance at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Watching AEW All Out may have also rekindled her interest in returning to the squared circle fulltime.

Would you be interested to see Summer Rae return to the ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

