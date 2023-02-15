Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae tweets cryptic valentines update

Summer Rae's feelings on Valentine's Day are certainly unique.

Valentine's Day is probably one of the most polarizing holidays every year. Some embrace it, while others wish it were never created to begin with. It's hard to tell which side of the spectrum Summer Rae sits on regarding this subject.

The former WWE Superstar took to social media today to seemingly downplay Valentine's Day as a holiday and more of an entertaining day to find out who is and isn't in a relationship, tweeting out:

"Ah, Valentine's Day. The day where we all find out who actually has a girlfriend...today is always very entertaining," Summer wrote.

Whether Rae is speaking from some past experience or something that's happened to one of her friends, we hope that she has a lovely Valentine's Day this year, regardless.

Summer Rae still loves professional wrestling

While Summer Rae competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, her last actual bout came years prior. Rae's last match with WWE took place at a live event in 2016 when she and Natalya lost to Becky Lynch and Naomi.

Despite her time away, Rae has remained a fan of the industry and has popped up backstage at multiple WWE and AEW shows in recent years.

Last night following WWE RAW, Rae took to social media to profess her love for the industry, tweeting out:

"God I love wrestling. *Face holding back tears emoji* that is all. Goodnight, " Summer wrote.

It's unknown if Summer has any intention of returning to the ring, but if she does, there are multiple wrestling companies that would likely love to add her to their ever-growing rosters.

