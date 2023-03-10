Former WWE Superstar surprises fans by announcing a move to the USA

Former WWE star Xia Brookside has announced that she will move to America for wrestling events and appearances.

Brookside, a second-generation British wrestler, joined WWE in 2018. She debuted in the Mae Young Classic before being promoted to NXT UK. She had some captivating matches with Toni Storm and Doudrop as part of the developmental brand.

Later, Xia challenged for the NXT UK Women's Championship, which Meiko Satomura held then. Following the disbandment of NXT UK, the company released the 24-year-old.

Brookside used her time away from the company to reinvent herself and rediscover her love for wrestling. She is currently signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom and competes as Xia Brookside in the ring. The former NXT UK star is also a member of Club Venus.

Before promoting her career forward, Xia Brookside has committed to a USA tour for multiple wrestling events and appearances from July 2023 onwards.

"Surprise!!! I'm moving to America!!! For wrestling, events, and appearances please email - [email protected]," Xia wrote.

Xia Brookside discussed the evolution of the independent circuit since her time at WWE

Not too long ago, Sportskeeda Wrestling interviewed Brookside. The 24-year-old discussed her recent match in Poland for Prime Time Wrestling.

She explained that while World Wrestling Entertainment and NXT were juggernauts regarding the live event organization, several independent promotions did an excellent job.

"WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world. It was an absolute honor to work for them. I got signed at 19 years of age. That's crazy. But so much has changed in the four years from what the indies were before I got signed. I was traveling; I was wrestling in Europe before I got signed," she said.

It remains to be seen if Brookside will come to the USA and get in touch with the Stamford-based promotion for wrestling events. Under Triple H's regime, fans might witness the 24-year-old star back in the company.

