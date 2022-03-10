"They'll love this match in the E" - Former WWE Superstar on Jeff Hardy becoming a free agent

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to talk about his brother Jeff Hardy leaving Vince McMahon's company.

Matt and Jeff Hardy initially worked with WWE from the mid-1990s until 2005. They would return from 2005 to 2010 and 2006 to 2009, respectively, winning major singles titles and even feuding with each other during this time. They returned again at WrestleMania 33.

Both men have since departed WWE once again. With Matt working for All Elite Wrestling, it seemed only a matter of time before his brother joined him there.

Before Jeff's recent appearance on AEW, new comments from Matt saw him thanking Vince McMahon for releasing his brother in a recent Twitter promo featuring the two.

"You often thank Vince McMahon. You say, 'Thank you Vince McMahon because WWE was my developmental.' I want to say ‘thank you Vince McMahon for freeing Brother Nero and letting the greatest tag team in all of space and time be reunited one last time. We are here to prove we are the greatest tag team in wrestling history," Matt said. (H/T Fightful)

The Hardys then talked about their upcoming match with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. With Matt stating that WWE would love the match, taking a jab at their firing of Jeff for "erratic behavior" in the process.

"They'll love this match in the E. You want to see some 'erratic behavior,' just wait until Albany on the 13th," Matt added.

Jeff Hardy reunited with Matt on AEW Dynamite this week

After being sent home from a house show, Jeff Hardy was let go by Vince McMahon's company for "erratic behavior" at the tail-end of 2021.

At the time of his release, he was supposed to feature in an NXT 2.0 storyline with tag team MSK but was replaced with Riddle.

On the latest episode of Dynamite this week, Jeff finally made his much-awaited debut as he came to the aid of his brother. A few moments before The Charismatic Enigma's arrival, Matt was voted out of the AHFO and was being assaulted.

