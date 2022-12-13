Former WWE Superstar once again teases potential Royal Rumble appearance 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, remembered by some fans as Zack Ryder, has once again dropped a major hint that he's planning on participating in next year's Royal Rumble match.

Since October, Cardona has been teasing a possible return to his former promotion on social media. This has sparked many fans to believe that Long Island Iced-Z could realistically return at the Royal Rumble.

In his most recent social media post, Matt Cardona directly addressed the possibility of a Rumble appearance. He posted a fan-recorded video from the 2015 Royal Rumble.

In the video, the countdown clock turns to zero, leading to Cardona's Zack Ryder character entering at #9. In the Tweet, Cardona referenced the "pop" in the clip and seemingly suggested that next time it could be even louder:

"This pop was pretty good…Imagine it this time around………" - Matt Cardona, Twitter

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona This pop was pretty good…



Imagine it this time around……… This pop was pretty good…Imagine it this time around……… https://t.co/EJMktFfD8t

The former international champion has been making cryptic tweets acknowledging his former employer and featuring former big moments during his tenure with the company.

Cardona was released from WWE in April 2020 due to the company's COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts. Cardona spent 15 years in Vince McMahon's promotion, winning the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team championships on multiple occasions.

WWE reportedly wants Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to be featured on a new reality show

Recent reports have suggested that WWE is very interested in bringing Matt Cardona, and his wife, Chelsea Green into a project they are working on. Despite the fact that the duo are not being signed to the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, E! is looking for authentic and "legitimate" couples in professional wrestling for their latest project:

"E! is 'looking for legitimate wrestling couples' for a new reality show. This project might affect WWE’s decision on future signings. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green have been mentioned in discussions for the new show...'' - (h/t Dave Meltzer via CSS)

Following his release from WWE, the real man behind the Woo Woo Woo movement would hit the free agent market, cultivating a new name - literally and figuratively - for himself.

Immediately following his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, Cardona signed a short deal with AEW. Eventually hopping between several promotions, including IMPACT! Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and NWA.

