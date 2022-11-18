Matt Cardona shares yet another cryptic tweet ahead of WWE SmackDown amid return rumors

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) could potentially return to the company. In the wake of his renewed interest in a comeback, The Long-Island Iced-Z shared another cryptic tweet ahead of SmackDown.

In April 2020, the former United States Champion was released from the company due to budget cuts. However, with his potential, Cardona rose to star power to win the NWA World Title. He was also listed as Number 13 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 wrestlers of 2022.

Matt Cardona has already dropped a series of tweets about his return to WWE. However, his latest post had the words, "Just one more." It could indicate another run or his last tweet before tonight's WWE SmackDown, hinting at a real comeback.

You can check out the tweet here.

Earlier today, the former Intercontinental champion also shared a throwback photo with Triple H. We all know that under The Game's regime, the WWE Universe has witnessed some massive returns to the company, and the GCW star could be one of them.

Matt Cardona teased reuniting with former tag team partner in WWE

If the former NWA World Champion returns to WWE, he might not be heading home alone. Instead, the GCW star could reunite with his former tag team partner in WWE ahead of SmackDown.

As showcased in several puzzling tweets, Cardona also shared a picture with his former WWE tag team partner, Curt Hawkins. In the post, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are seen celebrating their victory as RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 35.

You can check out the tweet below:

The GCW star is breaking the internet after back-to-back cryptic tweets. However, as per Cardona's latest post ahead of WWE SmackDown, fans will be looking forward to his return.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's cryptic tweets? Sound off in the comment section below.

