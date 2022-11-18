Released star posts picture with Triple H amid rumors of WWE return

Triple H looks set to add more members to the WWE roster, with several former stars reportedly in talks with the company. One of those names is Matt Cardona, who added fuel to the fire by posting an old picture with Hunter on Twitter.

Matt, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for 15 years before getting released in 2020 as part of budget cuts stemming from the pandemic. Since leaving the company, he has established himself on the Independent Circuit, which has reportedly caught Hunter's attention. In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes stated that Triple H is keen on bringing back Cardona.

The 37-year-old star has recently been using these rumors as fodder on social media, posting several tweets from his time with WWE.

He recently took to Twitter to post a throwback picture of himself and The Game. Check it out below:

Matt Cardona is impressed with Triple H's work in WWE

It has been over three months since Triple H took over WWE's creative after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from pro wrestling. The 14-time world champion has since then made several alterations to the company, including bringing back several released stars.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona commented on his former colleague's work as the new head of the creative department.

"It's certainly exciting, right? Every week it seems like, or maybe not every week, but it seems like someone's coming back or debuting or re-debuting. It's fresh, it's exciting, it's must-see TV, and I think that's what wrestling should be."

The 37-year-old star also stated the condition to return to his old hunting ground.

"And yeah, I said Zack Ryder is dead because until you said never say never, right? But if I were to ever go back, it has to be as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder, it was what it was; I'm so grateful for that run; it has set me up for this run. Without being Zack Ryder in WWE, I wouldn't be Matt Cardona talking to you right now. It set me up for everything," added Matt Cardona.

Recent reports also indicate that Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, could return too. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Matt was a fan-favorite during his tenure with the global juggernaut, and one can expect him to receive a similar ovation upon his return.

Do you want Cardona and Green to return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

