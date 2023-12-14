Former WWE Superstar teases return after 22 months

A former WWE Superstar has teased a potential return after 22 months away from the company.

Royal Rumble 2024 is the next premium live event on the company's calendar. The show will take place next year at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have already announced that they will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

The promotion has made many changes and started gearing up for the Road to WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce was officially promoted to RAW GM in October after Nick Aldis was introduced as the new SmackDown GM. Now, Nick Aldis' wife has teased a potential return to the company as well.

NXT star Fallon Henley recently pitched for Mickie James to return to the company and team up with her. James last appeared in WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022. The veteran is currently a free agent and appears to be open to the possibility. Mickie James took to social media to react to Fallon Henley's request and seemingly accepted the offer as seen in her post below.

"I'm your Huckleberry. 🤠🤠," she posted.

Mickie James reveals who she would have induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame

Mickie James has disclosed who she would want to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame if the opportunity ever came.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Mickie James was asked who she would pick to induct her into the Hall of Fame. James noted that it was a tough question but picked Trish Stratus because of how much she helped her during her career.

"I would say for WWE, Trish [Stratus] because she was my first. Just the first time, I won the championship, and she was there with me and helped guide me. My first real like two years there, year and a half like that whole to really get me ready, she took her time with me.

James added that Stratus taught her the importance of camera angles and helped her a lot with the television aspect of the business.

"She was patient with me because I knew how to wrestle. I knew how to work. I knew how to do all the things within the ring, but she taught me a lot of the stuff behind the scenes and backstage and plus the camera angles because there's a lot more cameras there than there were at OVW at the time, where I was training and different things like that that just kind of like really perfect my television aspect of it. So I think Trish possibly for WWE if that ever happens...," she said.

Mickie James infamously had her belongings sent to her in a trash bag after she was released by WWE in 2021. It will be interesting to see if the veteran makes her return to WWE down the line.

