"She taught me a lot of the stuff behind the scenes" - Mickie James on her pick for a WWE Hall of Fame inductor (Exclusive)

Mickie James belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame, but who should induct her?

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked who she would like to have induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame, James first mentioned the name of a current WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus.

"Wow. That's a real hard question," Mickie James admitted. "I would say for WWE, Trish [Stratus] because she was my first. Just the first time, I won the championship, and she was there with me and helped guide me. My first real like two years there, year and a half like that whole to really get me ready, she took her time with me. She was patient with me because I knew how to wrestle. I knew how to work. I knew how to do all the things within the ring, but she taught me a lot of the stuff behind the scenes and backstage and plus the camera angles because there's a lot more cameras there than there were at OVW at the time, where I was training and different things like that that just kind of like really perfect my television aspect of it. So I think Trish possibly for WWE if that ever happens..."

Mickie James also has another second choice in mind for a possible inductor

James also feels that Lita would be a great person to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame due to everything that the two women have been through together throughout their respective careers.

The IMPACT star offered high praise for the returning WWE Superstar, touching on their time together in the same company and the kindness Lita had always shown her.

"Or Amy, honestly, Lita, those would be the two because not only for Lita's retirement match and that whole thing of like going out," Mickie James continued. "But I know I've said it a lot in interviews but we never really talked about it on TV, but Amy was so kind at a time where it was just little Alexis Laree working the independents in North Carolina and jersey and Philly or anywhere that I could get booked. And anytime I was in North Carolina, and Amy would come to a lot of the shows like in the Raleigh area, the local shows. Even when I was booked or even when I wasn't booked, because she just always loved to get back to the business in that sense, but she would pull me aside and give me advice every time.

"Every time when she didn't have to, she didn't have to watch the matches. She didn't. She was just on WWE TV at the time. She just started doing the Hardy Boyz stuff and all that stuff. So but that is kind of where I met Amy, and that friendship kind of bond started as more of a mentor and all through and I always say like I don't -- I'm sure I would have, but I know that she pulled for me in a lot of instances that she didn't necessarily have to and she always kept an eye out for me all the way through and so obviously she would be really open you know, as a cool full-circle thing because she knew me when I was just little Alexis Laree just trying to make it and a scene the whole thing all the way through all the way up to eliminate me at the Rumble ironically." (16:20 - 19:02)

What do you make of James' comments? Would you rather see Trish Stratus or Lita induct Mickie James into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda with a link back to this article for the transcription.

