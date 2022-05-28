Former WWE Superstar and The Miz to appear on TV show with Gordan Ramsay

WWE Superstar The Miz is no stranger to making appearances on TV shows. The A-Lister is set to appear on Masterchef Jr. along with renowned chef Gordan Ramsay.

The cooking competition features children between the ages of eight and thirteen showcasing their best culinary skills. In an advertisement aired during the live telecast of the latest edition of SmackDown, The Miz, Natalya, and former superstar Ember Moon are to represent WWE on the show.

Former NXT Champion Ember Moon (aka Athena) made her WWE debut on the developmental in 2015. She moved To the main roster following WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Nia Jax (real name Savelina Fanene) against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Moon was released by the company in November last year due to budget cuts.

In addition to Ember Moon and others, former world champion Dolph Ziggler was also featured in the advertisement.

What is The Miz up to in WWE RAW?

Over the past couple of weeks on RAW, The A-Lister has been a special guest referee for Mustafa Ali's match against Theory for the United States Championship. But The Miz's partiality as an officiating referee has resulted in Ali losing his matches for the title, much to his dismay.

Last week, while Ali was set to have a rematch against Theory, the latter stated that his opponent had changed and would be facing Veer Mahaan instead. With Theory's interference in the match, Ali bore the brutality of The Lion's wrath as his previous opponents had.

The Miz shared a tweet mocking Ali:

This week, the former WWE Champion faced Rhodes in a singles match on the Red brand. The match was disrupted by a frustrated Seth Rollins, who viciously assaulted The American Nightmare, wherein The Miz assisted him.

The Miz has seemingly found an ally in Theory, but his previous record of turning on fellow superstars hints that he may vie for the United States Championship soon.

