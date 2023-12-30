Former WWE Superstar undergoes heart surgery

A former WWE Superstar has undergone successful heart surgery.

The WWE product is the hottest it has been in years, and following the company's merger with UFC's parent company Endeavor in September the promotion is in phenomenal financial shape too. The promotion is getting set for Royal Rumble 2024 next month and fans are eagerly awaiting the event. Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have already made it known that they will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month to try and punch their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

A former WWE Superstar took to social media today to reveal that he has undergone successful heart surgery. Jason Sensation was most known in WWE for his impression of Owen Hart during D-Generation X's parody of The Nation of Domination. He also impersonated several other superstars during his stint with the promotion.

Jason Sensation took to social media today to announce that he has made it through heart surgery. He also thanked the healthcare system for saving his life as seen in his post below.

"We made it! 💞 With a heavy heart, no pun intended, Thank You for saving my life @UHN 💝," he wrote.

Legendary wrestling journalist suggests blockbuster match for WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently suggested a blockbuster WrestleMania match between two RAW stars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter praised RAW stars Ivar and Bronson Reed. The two big men battled each other on the December 11 edition of the red brand and Bill Apter is hoping to see a rematch at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

"You know what I wanna see at WrestleMania? I wanna see the third confrontation between Bronson Reed and Ivar, the Viking Raider. They've put on two incredible matches, I can't get enough of their matches. Doesn't matter who wins or loses." [2:14 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

The promotion currently has a ton of momentum heading into Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see which superstars emerge victorious at the premium live event and earn a title shot at WrestlleMania.

