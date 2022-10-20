Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) has expressed interest in dressing as John Cena for a New Japan Pro-Wrestling event during Halloween.

During his WWE stint, Rosser captured the Tag Team Championship with Titus O'Neil, besides being part of The Nexus faction. Despite having different skin colors, many, including Cena himself, have highlighted their similar facial features.

Speaking on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast, Rosser said that he might look to wrestle as Black Cena for NJPW's Halloween special show in New York.

"I don’t know how that came about, me being the black John Cena, but it’s funny. New Japan Strong is doing a show in New York, a Halloween show, and I’m thinking about dressing up as the Black John Cena. So we’ll see how that goes at a New Japan STRONG show. I’m still thinking about it. I think that’s what I might be for Halloween, the Black John Cena, but it’s gonna be my own way, you know, my own version of it, so we’ll see if I do it or not." (H/T Fightful)

Since leaving WWE in 2017, Rosser has had a stellar run in the singles division. He is also the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion in his first reign.

WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for John Cena

Over his 20 years as an active WWE Superstar, Cena has won multiple titles and defeated numerous legendary opponents, including The Rock, Edge, and Brock Lesnar.

During a recent interview with Bubba Army, Cena's former on-screen rival, Kurt Angle, stated that Cena should be considered the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

"[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since transitioning to Hollywood, Cena has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming. Moreover, 2022 would likely mark the first year the former champion hasn't wrestled since his main roster debut in 2002.

