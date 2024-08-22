  • home icon
Former WWE Superstar wants John Cena to face 20-time WWE champion in his last match

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Aug 22, 2024 06:49 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Since his announcement at Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena has been making headlines all over the internet. His retirement tour has built a lot of anticipation among fans and a list of potential opponents for the 16-time world champion has already been pitched by pundits and veterans alike.

Former WWE Superstar and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth addressed Cena's potential opponents for his last match in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. The 44-year-old mentioned that John Cena's last match doesn't need to be a 'passing the torch' one.

"Not everything has to be a pass the torch kind of thing," stated Nemeth. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Randy Orton vs. John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Randy Orton vs. John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Nemeth stated that rather than booking someone like Bron Breakker or any other hot NXT star, a match against Randy Orton would be the perfect way for the 16-time world champion to mark his retirement.

"This is one of those times it doesn't have to be Cena vs. Bron Breakker or a brand new NXT guy who's hot," the former WWE star said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Nic Nemeth has quite an interesting storyline for John Cena vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. Nic Nemeth stated that he wanted to see the title on the legend killer's shoulders, which would eventually help WWE elevate the world title.

Randy Orton vs. Gunther at Bash in Berlin (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Randy Orton vs. Gunther at Bash in Berlin (Image Credits: WWE.com)

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth drew an interesting plot for a potential John Cena retirement match against Orton. The TNA World Champion stated that Gunther vs. Orton could be booked for the next few months, eventually ending up with Orton holding the title after this feud.

This could be followed by The Legend Killer congratulating Cena on his retirement when both men build a foundation for a title match. This could be an exciting program to book a John Cena-Randy Orton match next year.

"Orton bumps into Cena to congratulate him [on retirement] and you [have Cena] do a little look at the title and go, 'Hey, brother. Good to see you.' He just does a little eye at the title," Nemeth added. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

While Cena might have a list of potential opponents he wants to face, a match against Randy Orton would undoubtedly be a big draw. Time will tell if both former rivals get a chance to collide once again before Cena retires.

Edited by Harish Raj S
