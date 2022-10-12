"Beat the s**t out of each other." - Former WWE Superstar on the Wyatt Family vs. ECW Originals feud 

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has discussed the brief rivalry his former Wyatt Family stable had with some ECW Originals.

Back in 2015, Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, the late Luke Harper/Brodie Lee, and the newly added Braun Strowman were a dominant faction together as the Wyatt Family. However, at TLC 2015, they got into a battle with ECW Originals Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, and The Dudley Boyz. The two teams had an elimination Tables match at the December event, which resulted in a win for the Wyatts, with only Erick Rowan getting eliminated.

During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive - Wrestling Interviews, the former Sheep Mask-wearing superstar discussed the match. Rowan made mention of being the only Wyatt eliminated and also noted that the former ECW superstars were 'great' to work with.

"Going back to working with the ECW guys, they were great to work. I love those kinda matches, 'cos their just barbaric, y'know? The action everywhere. The psychology of those matches is just 'beat the s**t out of each other." (3:39 - 3:56)

Rowan would then go on to compete alongside Bray Wyatt and co. until 2017. In the following years, he enjoyed a SmackDown Tag Title run alongside the former Daniel Bryan.

When did The Wyatt Family disband?

Bray Wyatt's eerie cult finally disbanded in April 2017, to no great fanfare.

When Harper and Rowan competed in a tag team match on the May 2017 edition of SmackDown, comments made by the commentary team suggested the Wyatts were done. Prior to this, the family had been engrossed in a bizarre feud with Randy Orton, involving the WWE Championship.

With Bray Wyatt's recent return to WWE, many have speculated that a similar group could soon be on the way. Fans have even theorized that this faction may be called the "Wyatt6."

What did you think of Erick Rowan's comments? Do you miss The Wyatt Family? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

