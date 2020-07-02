Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows share an interesting photo with The Young Bucks

They might be bound for Impact Wrestling, but would you like to see the 'Good Brothers' in AEW someday?

The former WWE RAW tag team champions recently met up with The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks

Ahead of tonight's AEW Fyter Fest Night 1, former WWE Superstars, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows shared an interesting image of them alongside All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks.

While Anderson simply tweeted out a photo of the four men alongside each other, Gallows had a rather interesting caption for the image. 'Big LG' somewhat teased the possibility of the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions joining All Elite Wrestling.

Here is what Karl Anderson tweeted, as 'The Good Brothers' are seen hanging out with Matt and Nick Jackson:

Anderson's partner, Luke Gallows, tweeted out the same image - together with the caption "Today gave me deja vu’...Let’s party brothers!". (Gallows' tweet can be viewed here, but be advised that a hashtag used in the tweet does contain some explicit language).

Prior to signing with AEW and WWE and going their separate ways, both The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers were a part of the legendary Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Anderson and Gallows represented The Bullet Club in the NJPW heavyweight tag team division, whereas The Young Bucks competed as the primary junior heavyweight tag team of the faction. During their time in the promotion, both tag team duos won several notable prizes for The Bullet Club, including the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' departure from WWE

Earlier in the year, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released by WWE, shortly after the two men competed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 36 on Night 1, accompanying AJ Styles during his Boneyard Match against The Undertaker.

Following their departure from WWE, Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy has recently confirmed that Anderson and Gallows will debut for Impact Wrestling shortly, having signed deals that will also allow them to simultaneously work for NJPW.

Anderson, who announced the return of his 'Machine Gun' moniker following his WWE exit, is expected to make his return to the land of the rising sun and reunite with the current incarnation of The Bullet Club, led by the likes of Jay White, Tama Tonga, and KENTA.

Meanwhile, Impact Wrestling has been teasing the debut of Gallows and Anderson for this year's Slammiversary pay-per-view. However, the length of the duos contracts with Impact are yet to be confirmed.

The recent picture tweeted by Gallows and Anderson is almost certainly simply the product of a group of friends catching up. However, it does suggest that the two teams would still love to work together again. While it may not happen imminently, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson could make a great addition to a stacked AEW tag team division someday.