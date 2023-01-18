Ahead of RAW is XXX, which is already looking to be a massive show, WWE has announced an Acknowledgement Ceremony, which could potentially close the red brand's special event next week.

Jimmy and Jey Uso, alongside Solo Sikoa, confirmed in a promo segment on this week's edition that "every generation of The Bloodline" will be present at the anniversary special.

It has now been reported by the Daily Item that former WWE Superstar Rikishi and Samu Anoa'i are slated to appear in Philadelphia for the 30th-anniversary show on Monday.

A regular in WWE from the 1980s through the early 2000s as Headshrinker Samu, Anoa’i makes regular visits to Sunbury and surrounding Valley communities as part of his WXWC4 wrestling promotion.

Rikishi, on the other hand, is a more popular name who made a significant impact during the company's Attitude Era, most notably falling from atop the Cell at Armageddon 2000.

The odds are stacked against The Bloodline ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

For the first time in a while, The Usos have a legit challenge that could potentially knock them off the top of the ladder by taking away their RAW Tag Team Championships.

Judgment Day has been riding a wave of success on the red brand. There have also been rumors that the faction will get a significant push in 2023, as soon as the road to WrestleMania 39 begins.

If they end up dethroning the twins at RAW is XXX, then that will be a moment in history as The Usos have been double champions since knocking off RK-Bro last year in May.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is likely to have his toughest challenge to date, with rumors swirling online that The Rock will return as soon as the Royal Rumble to set up the dream bout between the cousins at The Showcase of the Immortals.

