Former WWE Tag Team Champion confirms that he won't be appearing as Elias on RAW

Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow in WWE, has said that he won't be appearing as Elias on this week's Monday Night RAW.

As previously confirmed by Ezekiel, his older brother, Elias, will be returning for a concert. This led to speculation by fans that Sandow, who was best known for his stunt double gimmick in the company, was going to return as the former 24/7 Champion.

However, taking to Twitter, Stevens confirmed that he won't be appearing on the USA Network. He wrote:

"Just so everyone knows I am not going to be appearing on the USA network in any way shape or form this evening."

Check out Aron Stevens' tweet below:

Aron @AronsThoughts Just so everyone knows I am not going to be appearing on the USA network in any way shape or form this evening.

Since departing WWE in 2016, the former Sandow hasn't returned to the company. Since then, The Miz's former tag team partner has competed for IMPACT Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Damien Sandow confirming that he won't return as Elias

Following Ezekiel's massive announcement on RAW last week, the WWE Universe took to social media to claim that they wanted Aron Stevens, fka Damien Sandow, to return as the former's older brother.

In reaction to Stevens' tweet, the WWE Universe had witty responses. Some fans were even convinced that the former tag team champion will return as the former 24/7 Champion. Check out some of the interesting tweets below:

Michael Pagnotti #JoinDarkOrder @PAGNOTTI_ @AronsThoughts That’s exactly what someone who would appear on the USA Network in some way shape or form would say. @AronsThoughts That’s exactly what someone who would appear on the USA Network in some way shape or form would say.

Adam Daniels @HeelonYou @AronsThoughts Aron we know you won't be there but what about your older brother Damien? @AronsThoughts Aron we know you won't be there but what about your older brother Damien?

Elias' last official match in WWE was back in July 2021 when he was feuding against former tag team partner,Jaxson Ryker. The duo faced each other a few times before Ryker's departure from the company.

As far as Ezekiel is concerned, he is currently feuding against Kevin Owens and has been doing so post-WrestleMania 38.

The duo even squared off at the Hell in a Cell premium live event in a match won by the former Universal Champion.

