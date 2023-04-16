Former WWE Tag Team Champions send a warning to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Following this week's episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, are trying to get in the heads of their upcoming opponents, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The two teams are set to collide in two weeks for the Undisputed tag titles in a rematch of their epic WrestleMania 39 main event bout that saw Owens and Zayn defeat Jimmy and Jey for the gold.

Despite losing in their first encounter, on the most recent SmackDown Lowdown, Jey Uso stated that he and his brother would regain the titles in two weeks' time.

"In two weeks, it's the biggest WrestleMania tag team rematch. In two weeks it's the brothers vs step brothers, in two weeks it's gonna be the 9-time WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey, The Usos." [From 3:30 to 3:50]

Prior to losing at WrestleMania 39, Jimmy and Jey's run with the belts became the stuff of legend as they held gold for 622 days, becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions of all time.

The Usos' younger brother got one over a top WWE Superstar

Despite losing tag team gold at WrestleMania, The Usos remain strong as members of the fearsome faction, The Bloodline, alongside their younger brother Solo Sikoa and their cousin Roman Reigns.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa added some much-needed momentum to The Bloodline as he defeated Matt Riddle in the show's main event. After his win, Sikoa took to social media to flaunt his success over the Original Bro.

Making his main roster debut in September last year, Solo Sikoa has proven to be an integral figure in The Bloodline. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Street Champion in WWE.

