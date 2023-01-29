Former WWE tag team champions want Roman Reigns to pull double duty at WrestleMania 39 after they win the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is on a historic reign. The Tribal Chief has always had a target on his back and a top tag team has called him out ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The tag team in question is Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have had a successful career in WWE so far. They have won the tag team titles of all three of the company's brands; RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

sᴏᴜʟ🦋 @ERAOFMONE 🏽 ROMAN REIGNS VS MONTEZ FORD, BOOK IT ROMAN REIGNS VS MONTEZ FORD, BOOK IT ☝🏽 https://t.co/DKZZ5CtAop

While neither of the Street Profit members have been officially announced for the 30-man match, Montez Ford made it clear during a recent interview. He proceeded to send a message to Roman Reigns:

"You just hear what we just talked about this whole interview? It's all about the embrace," Ford said. "You know that the plan is already in place. The Street Profits win the Royal Rumble and there's better odds and chances against Roman Reigns. Think about it. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford winning the Royal Rumble. Montez Ford getting Roman Reigns on night one. Dawkins gets Roman Reigns on night two." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Kevin Owens has been on a collision course with the Head of the Table for a while. The Prizefighter holds a recent win over the Universal Champion.He teamed up with John Cena to defeat the Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens picked up the win for his team by dropping Sami Zayn with a Stunner.

The former NXT Champion will try to dethrone the former Shield member at the upcoming premium live event. This will be their third ever meeting at the Royal Rumble show.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns said he’s been whuppin Kevin Owens ass for years Roman Reigns said he’s been whuppin Kevin Owens ass for years 😂😂https://t.co/Djk2YbCfJq

Their first match came in the 2017 edition when the Canadian star defended his world title against the Big Dog in a No Disqualifications Match. In 2021, they squared off in a world title Last Man Standing match that saw Roman Reigns emerge as the victor.

It was their last singles contest in WWE against each other. They were at opposite ends in the 2022 WarGames match. The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and the Brawling Brutes' Butch, Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes