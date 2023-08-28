Former WWE tag team to reunite for the first time in seven years at IMPACT 1000

A former WWE tag team will be reuniting for the first time in years at IMPACT 1000.

The Dudley Boyz will be competing alongside each other for the first time in seven years at IMPACT Wrestling 1000. Bully Ray and D-Von will reunite Team 3D to compete against two mystery opponents as IMPACT celebrates its 1,000th episode on September 9th.

The duo were incredibly popular in WWE and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. D-Von and Bully Ray are 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions and captured the tag titles twice in IMPACT Wrestling.

Bully Ray has been a singles star in Impact and the independent wrestling scene for years, but D-Von stepped away from the squared circle in 2016. The Dudley Boyz last competed together at House of Glory VI in a Four-Way Tag Team match. D-Von worked backstage as a producer in WWE but exited the company in January.

The Dudley Boyz' D-Von opens up on his departure from WWE

D-Von Dudley has goals to help the future of the wrestling industry with his school, following his departure from the company.

The 50-year-old served as a producer until he departed the company in January. The veteran runs the D-Von Dudley Academy in Winter Park, Florida. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, he noted that his school is down the road from the Performance Center and is remaining active in the business by training younger talent.

"I'm still training wrestlers at DDA – D-Von Dudley Academy, which is right in Winter Park, which is right down the road from the Performance Center. I'm having a great time doing that, so I'm still active within the business doing that." [4:13 – 4:30]

You can check out the full interview below:

Bully Ray recently defeated Matt Cardona and had him banned from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see who challenges The Dudley Boyz at IMPACT 1000 next month.

