Former WWE United States Champion claims he has creative control in the promotion

Creative control plays a major part in WWE as superstars get to present themselves better in the promotion. Recently, former United States Champion Baron Corbin claimed that he has creative control in the company's developmental brand, NXT.

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin became a free agent during the annual WWE Draft and made his way back to the white and gold brand to reinvent himself after months of being in limbo.

The Lone Wolf revitalized his career in NXT under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Speaking to Fightful, Corbin revealed why he went back to the company's third brand. Check it out:

"I think that's something I've always had as well. They put me in the ring with Kurt Angle. They put me in with Cena. They put me in with The Rock because they trust what I can do. They know whatever I do, it's going to be 110%. So the free agent [status], same thing. I was like, 'What is this? What does this mean? Am I out of a job? What are we doing?' They were like, 'No, we just don't know what story we want to put you in yet, so we don't want to pigeonhole you and have you on Raw or SmackDown. That was kind of the way it was originally told me."

He also claimed that he has creative control in the promotion while performing for the brand.

"You have full control, essentially, on what you want to do, and they keep me in parameters, obviously, but they're letting me just kind of reinvent myself as me, and I think we're presenting a really cool thing to the fans in NXT." [h/t Fightful]

Baron Corbin recently got a massive win at WWE NXT No Mercy

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin went back to WWE NXT and attacked the then-NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. After losing to Hayes, he restarted his journey on the developmental brand.

The Lone Wolf returned to his roots and scrapped all his previous gimmicks from the main roster for a fresh start. He later feuded with Gable Steveson before the Olympic athlete went on hiatus.

Over the past few weeks, he feuded with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner on WWE NXT. After Wagner was sidelined, he was set to face Breakker in a one-on-one bout.

The two stars finally met at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023, where Corbin secured a big win over the former NXT Champion. It looks like he is set to feud with Ilja Dragunov for the title in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin? Sound off in the comments section below.