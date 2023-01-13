Former WWE United States Champion drops a rap song following a scary injury

After a recent injury on NXT, WWE Superstar R-Truth (Ron Killings) has released a rap song.

The former United States Champion went down to the developmental brand a few weeks ago, where Grayson Waller confronted him. As a result, the WWE veteran and the rising rookie faced off in a match. Unfortunately, R-Truth was injured, and Waller was declared the winner while Truth was taken to the back.

Before the injury, the 50-year-old was set to release a rap song that was postponed. R-Truth took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he has released the full video song "Off The Pot" on his YouTube channel.

The former United States Champion thanked the producer, songwriter, and music supervisor J-Trx for composing the song.

"I got injured 2-3 weeks after this came out; I didn't get a chance to do what it really do wit it! I'm ready now yall! In studio performance!! Go check out the full video on YouTube!! 'Off The Pot' on the way!! BOOM ⁦@JTRX44," R-Truth wrote.

You can check out the former United States Champion's tweet below:

R-Truth teased a potential return to WWE and cheered the fans

During his match against NXT star Grayson Waller, the 50-year-old attempted a top-rope flip but missed Waller and landed hard on the floor. R-Truth suffered a torn quad tendon due to the impact and was assisted backstage by the company's medical staff.

Following the injury, it was reported that Truth would be out of action for an extended period. The Stamford-based promotion announced the news and prayed for the former US Champion.

R-Truth promised the WWE Universe that he would return and thanked fans for their well wishes. He recently sent a social media message claiming he was already back.

"Yeah…I Got Got y'all! But now, I'm back! Boom!" Truth tweeted.

You can check out Truth's tweet below:

R-Truth is one of the company's most entertaining superstars, and fans will warmly accept his return. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to the main roster or competes in NXT again.

When will the former United States Champion return to WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

