Former WWE United States Champion makes in-ring return after 43 months

There aren't many former champions in WWE that haven't returned to the company since leaving, but a few come to mind. One of them is Orlando Jordan, who hasn't been back since his release in 2006. The former United States Champion seemingly retired from professional wrestling three years ago, but he's now back.

Last weekend, Jordan returned to the ring during an event for All-Star Wrestling Australia in New South Wales. Italian referee, Jhonny Puttini, officiated the match as the former WWE Superstar lost to Hell Yeah by disqualification.

Puttini took to Twitter to speak about Orlando Jordan's in-ring return. The referee also mentioned his time in the now inactive Italian wrestling promotion, Nu-Wrestling Evolution:

"After refereeing Orlando Jordan's return to the ring (whom many of you will remember for his success during the Wrestling boom in Italy with Ciccio Valenti on commentary) I'll be back in the ring tomorrow to close out the first half of this working year in Australia," tweeted Jhonny Puttini in Italian.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

After losing by disqualification, Orlando told the fans in New South Wales he would return for a shot at the ASWA Heavyweight Championship. His last match before this one was in the same promotion, in January 2020.

Orlando Jordan's time in WWE came during the Ruthless Aggression Era

Most notable for his role alongside JBL, Orlando Jordan was on SmackDown for his entire WWE career, save for a few appearances on Velocity. He was part of the Cabinet and helped JBL retain his WWE Championship through 2004 until WrestleMania 21, where he lost it to John Cena.

Shortly before the event, Orlando defeated Cena to win the United States Championship. He held it until SummerSlam 2005, where Chris Benoit defeated him in 25 seconds. Jordan would remain a lower mid-carder for the rest of his career in the company, ending in May 2006.

The chances of him ever returning there are low, but it looks like Orlando Jordan will stick around for a while in All-Star Wrestling Australia. He may even win their Heavyweight Title.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here