Former WWE Universal Champion is "about to hit that next level," says Sam Roberts

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has been working day and night to enhance the success of the Stamford-based company. The Visionary has undoubtedly been the workhorse of the company over the years and has accomplished a lot in his career so far. Sam Roberts recently compared Rollins to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Seth Rollins' work in the company has seemingly not often been appreciated, like that of other top names like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The Visionary has spent a lot of time putting over younger stars in the company, taking losses on his name after treating fans with some of the best matches in history.

During a recent edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts compared Rollins to the WrestleMania 11 version of Shawn Michaels, stating that everybody knew he was 'The guy' in the company. However, nobody was ready to accept him as 'The guy.'

“I agree with that. I was glad I got a chance to make that observation. I firmly believe it - I think it's 100% true. And I was having a conversation with somebody earlier this week and basically saying it's almost starting to feel like Seth Rollins is in his Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 11 era. (...) But at WrestleMania 11, it was almost like we all knew he’s (Shawn) the man, but we weren’t ready to say he’s the man. I feel like Seth is right there, and he’s about to hit that next level,” stated Sam Roberts. [1:21:45 onwards]

Seth Rollins declared his entry in the WWE Royal Rumble match

On the latest edition of RAW, The Visionary addressed his loss against CM Punk in the main event last week and stated that he would take his revenge by crushing Punk's WrestleMania dreams. Not only that, but Rollins also added that he would enter and win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match to go on and reclaim the world championship.

With his name added to the already impressive list so far, the battlefield for the men's Royal Rumble match seems stacked. Time will tell what else WWE has in store to enhance the excitement among fans for the premium live event.

