Former WWE Universal Champion calls Vince McMahon's lawsuit "shameful"

Many top names associated with WWE have weighed in of late, albeit in brief, on Janel Grant's lawsuit against the man behind the company's success. The most backlash was received for John Cena's recent comments, as it seemingly favored his former employer.

Kevin Owens has now joined the list of names, who have spoken up about Vince McMahon, since Janel Grant's accusations. Speaking to Mail Online, Owens expressed disappointment at the news that has attracted mainstream press, leaving the pro-wrestling world broken.

The former WWE Universal Champion added that the 'shameful' deed, if true, should never happen to anyone again:

"Everything that has come out is awful. Just terrible, there’s really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel. If the people spoke out went through what they went through, that's terrible. It's shameful and it can't ever happen again," Kevin Owens said.

During Vince McMahon's run as the Chairman of WWE, Kevin Owens was one of the wrestlers who experienced a considerable amount of success. The Prizefighter even worked a program on-screen with Vince and Shane McMahon back in 2017.

What 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton said about the allegations

After John Cena's comments drew criticism from fans online, his contemporary, Randy Orton, spoke about Vince McMahon while conversing with the New York Post.

The Viper simply put that he hopes that the allegations are just that, and McMahon has not done those things Janel Grant has mentioned in her 67-page lawsuit.

"I’ve seen the horrible things online that I don’t want to believe because this man has done so many things for me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been given second and third chances [in WWE]. I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in now if it wasn’t for that man," Randy Orton told the New York Post.

The former WWE Champion continued:

"So part of me wants to not believe it and then the other part of me understands that he could have done all these wonderful things for me and the business and created this amazing thing that will go on and on well after he’s gone, but on the other hand he’s human and he made some f*king terrible mistakes," said Orton.

It is a known fact that McMahon always worked on-screen with the wrestlers he believed in. Much like Kevin Owens, Randy Orton has worked with Vince McMahon on-screen. Most notably, during The Legend Killer's 2009 rivalry with Triple H.

What do you think of the comments made by WWE Superstars regarding this scandal? Sound off in the comments section below!