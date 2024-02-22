"John really must think people can’t see him" - WWE Universe blasts John Cena for comments on Vince McMahon's lawsuit

It's no secret that John Cena owes a great deal to the man behind World Wrestling Entertainment, and the former WWE Champion has been very vocal about this in the past.

Be that as it may, a section of the fans online were disgusted at the veteran's recent comments. However, there were also some who felt that he was just being honest and showed his loyalty to the friendship he shares with Vince McMahon.

Below is an excerpt from John Cena's comments on The Howard Stern Show about Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which has evoked several harsh responses from fans.

"I don't think it's complicated to talk about. It's complicated to listen to. That's why I don't necessarily put a lot of time and equity into it. There’s still a long way to go [...] Right now, I’m gonna love the person I love, be their friend. 'I love you, you have a hill to climb.' There is the saying of, 'You don’t know who your friends are until s--t hits the fan or your back is against the wall.' That doesn't make any of what's going on any easier to swallow. Just telling someone you love them, it’s a hill to climb, and we’ll see what happens.'”

Check out some fan reactions below:

Even before Janel Grant's accusations came to light last month, John Cena commented on all the controversies surrounding Vince McMahon. As far as the former WWE Champion is concerned, people "make mistakes," and it's out of the question to negate the founder of WWE and the love and friendship he has for the latter.

John Cena wants to be associated with WWE post-retirement

When Cena appeared on current United States Champion Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, he spoke extensively about his possible role post-retirement.

John considered his busy schedule these days, adding that he is fortunate enough to receive the opportunities he has. He then said that in his free time, he would like to pass the torch, in a sense, to the younger generations:

"What I would love to give to the business is my time. I live very close to the Performance Center and I would like to go in as a guest and that way I'm not obligated and they're not obligated in any way. It's stuff I do on my free time anyway. I love going in and picking people's brains and have conversations. 'So, who are you?' 'What does that have to do with anything?' 'Only everything. Let's talk.' I enjoy that."

WWE's former poster boy walked out of Saudi Arabia after an emphatic loss to Solo Sikoa in November 2023. Despite this, he recently disclosed that his career is still not done, but it will be soon.

