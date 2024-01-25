John Cena discusses potential role in WWE post-retirement

John Cena has made headlines in the last few days as he disclosed his desire to end his WWE career while still in a reasonably healthy state.

The legendary star knows he cannot perform and deliver the way he used to, but fully commits when tasked to step inside the squared circle.

Speaking to Logan Paul on the most recent edition of Impaulsive, Cena responded to possibly taking up an executive role backstage once he hangs up his boots, similar to his contemporary Triple H, who is now the company's Chief Content Officer.

"No. What I would love to give to the business is my time. I live very close to the Performance Center and I would like to go in as a guest and that way I'm not obligated and they're not obligated in any way. It's stuff I do on my free time anyway. I love going in and picking people's brains and have conversations. 'So, who are you?' 'What does that have to do with anything?' 'Only everything. Let's talk.' I enjoy that." [From 1:16:22 onwards]

The 16-time WWE World Champion clarified that he wants to be involved with the business in some form or fashion after his retirement match, but in a lesser capacity, so that he can focus on other areas of his life:

"Doing half a day there and then going back to normal life. I'm fortunate enough to have some other stuff going on and I'll be focusing on that too, but I always want to be involved in the business. I get so passionate about it and it's something that I love, and I think I have a few pieces of wisdom that need to be passed on. I don't think it should die with me. I'll try to do that the best I can."

After The Rock, John Cena, and Batista made it big in Hollywood, Chavo Guerrero appears to be the next legend to follow a similar path. However, the former ECW Champion disclosed that his desire is to direct a feature film at some point in the not-too-distant future.

John Cena may not be part of WWE WrestleMania 40

Last year, John Cena faced Austin Theory in the opening contest of WrestleMania Night One. In the fall, he returned to WWE SmackDown for another stint, feuding with The Bloodline, teaming up with LA Knight, and even squaring off with Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena was asked whether he will be making his presence felt at The Show of Shows in April this year:

"I don't know if I'll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don't shoot on the weekends. But when I say I'm done -- in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and come back -- I'm just being honest with myself. There's such a great new generation now as well. It's time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day," said Cena.

Randy Orton is arguably Cena's most important rival in WWE. He recently revealed that he is hoping that the two are rewarded with one final showdown at WrestleMania. They never got to face off on The Grandest Stage one-on-one.

If you use any of these quotes, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the original source.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.